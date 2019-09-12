Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Ingredion (INGR) Position; Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $1.17 Million

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.32. About 1.04M shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – Grubhub: A Good Company at the Wrong Price — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 31,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 221,245 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.25 million, up from 189,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 318,835 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Hm Payson Company has 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). M&R Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). First Mercantile holds 1,213 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited owns 9,692 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 0.05% or 1.62 million shares. Cap Fund Sa reported 31,200 shares. Lazard Asset Llc reported 0% stake. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 605,031 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Llc holds 0.03% or 59,000 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited owns 0.01% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 42,662 shares. Pggm Invests has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Parametric Assoc Llc invested in 0.02% or 336,886 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.1% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

More notable recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingredion Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “INGREDION NAMES STEPHAN B. TANDA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ingredion (INGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Ingredion Incorporated’s (NYSE:INGR) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 169,842 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $26.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 44,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,451 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Fast-Food Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NY wants food delivery commission cap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Grubhub Features Hundreds Of Millions Of Dollars In Free Food With The Launch Of “Perks” – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: DoorDash Steals the Food Delivery Crown From Grubhub – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GrubHub becomes McDelivery partner; shares +4% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36 million and $669.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,736 shares to 536,678 shares, valued at $197.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,445 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).