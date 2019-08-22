Zwj Investment Counsel Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Tcw Group Trimmed Its Stake

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 404,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 984,039 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.39 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 771,906 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 131,243 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93 million, up from 106,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $211.64. About 7.07 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – VIRNETX IS UP 43% AFTER LATEST PATENT SUIT WIN VS APPLE; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 19/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 06/04/2018 – The machine learning ace tasked with polishing the Apple; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q IPHONE UNITS SOLD 52.2M, EST. 52.3M; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 06/04/2018 – This is the advice Apple CEO Tim Cook would give his younger self – and it came from Steve Jobs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 47,871 shares. Nottingham Advsrs stated it has 3,708 shares. 2.31M were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Com. 33,145 are held by Hikari Tsushin. Insight 2811 Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,632 shares. Maverick Capital Limited reported 0.1% stake. Point72 Asset Lp invested in 0.02% or 19,383 shares. Beacon Financial Group stated it has 20,777 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset holds 79,414 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 6.51% or 44,870 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,586 shares. Miles Capital Inc reported 11,178 shares. Argentiere Capital Ag invested 1.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). California-based Wealth Architects Llc has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares to 451,624 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,585 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 37,552 shares to 143,793 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 38,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.