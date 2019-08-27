Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lowered By $1.29 Million Its Oracle (ORCL) Position; Ack Asset Management Has Boosted By $13.12 Billion Its Rog (ROG) Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 3.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 24,288 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 677,868 shares with $36.41 million value, down from 702,156 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $174.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.37. About 8.84 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Google plans Supreme Court appeal over Oracle IP decision; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 23/04/2018 – BlSTel and Oracle preview powerful A.l. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover Messe 2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased Rog (ROG) stake by 93.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ack Asset Management Llc acquired 98,500 shares as Rog (ROG)’s stock declined 16.85%. The Ack Asset Management Llc holds 203,500 shares with $27.10B value, up from 105,000 last quarter. Rog now has $2.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $126.03. About 161,324 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CFO JANICE STIPP TO RETIRE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) stake by 49,675 shares to 269,049 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) stake by 6,185 shares and now owns 56,800 shares. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 8.57% above currents $52.37 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Friday, March 15. Rosenblatt has “Hold” rating and $51 target. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 20. Raymond James maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.18 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG) stake by 375,000 shares to 850,000 valued at $17.61 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stake by 281,971 shares and now owns 368,029 shares. Aaxn was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers Corp has $200 highest and $20000 lowest target. $200’s average target is 58.69% above currents $126.03 stock price. Rogers Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of ROG in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

