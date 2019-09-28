Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Position in Abbvie (ABBV) as Stock Declined; As Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 36,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 30,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.85. About 7.04 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Sinks After Setback in Drug It Got in $5.8 Billion Deal; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – IMFINZI SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 12,549 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 31,554 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 44,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 5.40% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $163.65M for 3.20 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28B and $10.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valvoline Inc by 993,754 shares to 4.47 million shares, valued at $87.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,096 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 14,039 shares to 219,740 shares, valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,137 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Asset One holds 0.33% or 912,435 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na reported 0.42% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management owns 17,952 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 0.21% stake. Parametric Port Associate reported 0.26% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Benedict Fincl Advsrs Inc has 0.09% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.35% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 1.31M shares. Baxter Bros Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,799 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.61% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 5,215 shares. 61,150 are owned by Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Gp One Trading LP invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Camarda Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. $1.76 million worth of stock was bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 7,525 shares valued at $498,057 was made by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29.