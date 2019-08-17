Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Total S A (TOT) Position; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Upped by Olstein Capital Management Lp

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 88,500 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.83M, up from 84,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 21,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 317,270 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, up from 296,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 1.52M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 26/04/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – $FP.FR: Total declined the offer to participate in Nord Stream 2; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 18/04/2018 – Total in Agreement to Buy 74.3% of Direct Energie; 10/04/2018 – Zawya: Total CEO confirms plan to enlarge joint venture with Saudi Aramco; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 14/03/2018 – REG-TOTAL TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 21/05/2018 – Total SA Eyes Cyprus Gas License After Warning of Iran Exit -AP; 28/05/2018 – Total Launches Zinia 2 Development in Deep Offshore Block 17 Near Angola; 27/03/2018 – Total SA (EN): Total becomes a founding partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to invest in the new energy sector in China –

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 6,015 shares to 113,235 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,700 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 14,535 shares to 56,176 shares, valued at $4.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 32,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,624 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).