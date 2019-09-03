Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $910,224 as Market Valuation Rose; Oaktree Cap Group Unit Cl (OAK) Stock Value Rose While Beck Mack & Oliver Has Decreased Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 12,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 381,525 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.50 million, up from 368,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 643,324 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl (OAK) by 91.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 165,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 14,525 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 179,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc Unit Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 376,774 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 15/03/2018 – M lll Acquisition Corp. Announces New Meeting Date for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Proposed Business Combination with IEA Energy Services LLC; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 27/04/2018 – RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND PLC RDL.L – RESPONSE TO SECOND OAKTREE LETTER; 10/04/2018 – WINTROB: RISING RATES MAY INCREASE OAKTREE’S OPPORTUNITIES; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SAYS COME TO CONCLUSION RANGER DIRECT LENDING SHAREHOLDERS’ INTERESTS ARE BEST SERVED BY WINDING DOWN CO, RETURNING CAPITAL TO SHAREHOLDERS; 10/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Expects to Rate Oaktree’s Preferred Issuance ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold OAK shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 9.09% more from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.1% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) for 113,515 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 2.19 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 10,143 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Advisory Rech invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 23,704 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 0% stake. Teton Advsrs Inc accumulated 25,061 shares. 3.77M are owned by Investors. Principal Grp Inc holds 530,419 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 9,850 shares. 400 were reported by Optimum Invest Advsrs.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 449,857 shares to 6.87M shares, valued at $82.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) by 177,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $665,602 activity.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $107.87 million for 19.24 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oaktree Capital Makes What Could Be Its Last Financial Report – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broyhill Asset Management – Oaktree Capital Group – Seeking Alpha” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorp De has 109,509 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has 63,870 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 7,024 shares. 106,767 are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company. 106,535 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Ameriprise Financial Inc accumulated 378,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Bankshares Trust Division stated it has 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Avalon Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.37% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Destination Wealth Management holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd invested in 12,749 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 859,993 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 3.83M shares in its portfolio. 86,425 are owned by L & S. Dubuque Bancorp And Tru owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 544 shares.