Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding by $6.28 Million; As Jack In The Box (JACK) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Jana Partners Cut Stake by $53.09 Million

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 41.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc analyzed 655,422 shares as the company's stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 932,132 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.56 million, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 424,045 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 107.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 196,319 shares as the company's stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 379,327 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33M, up from 183,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 5.44 million shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The holds 36,349 shares. 15,628 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Artemis Invest Llp stated it has 599,233 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 250,198 are held by Systematic Mngmt L P. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs owns 5% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 385,255 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 24,300 shares in its portfolio. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 66,873 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc has 44,089 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 888,863 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Parkside Savings Bank And stated it has 538 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Signaturefd Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Financial Bank reported 13,090 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 4,300 shares.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citizens Financial declares $0.36 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on July 19, 2019

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 278,522 shares to 20,721 shares, valued at $400,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,928 shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $486,750 activity.

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "These 4 Measures Indicate That Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance" on July 31, 2019