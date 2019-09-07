Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $2.33 Million; Omnicell (OMCL) Holder Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Position

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 269,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.91M, up from 219,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 681,936 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 14/03/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 268,974 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Shares for $100,028 were bought by Zhou Catherine.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,411 shares to 20,585 shares, valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,515 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 13.79M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Synovus Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,584 shares. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.04% or 98,298 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 6,400 shares. Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 700 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 700,179 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 59,605 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 26,450 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 34,705 shares. 24,555 were reported by Trexquant Invest Lp. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Envestnet Asset stated it has 109,768 shares. Meeder Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Finance Grp Incorporated invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 0.38% or 19,339 shares. Bb&T stated it has 6,152 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.09% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Miles Capital invested in 2,526 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 107,084 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 59,318 shares. 13,779 are held by Zebra Cap Mgmt Limited Co. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 157,491 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Swiss Commercial Bank has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.69 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.