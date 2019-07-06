Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Holding by $5.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Raytheon Company (RTN) Position Held by Private Capital Advisors Inc

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 137,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,214 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.79M, up from 475,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 2.64M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 12/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: STUDY CONFIRMS CV BENEFITS ASSOCIATED W/ SGLT-2; 21/05/2018 – U.K.’S FTSE 100 RISES 0.4%; ASTRAZENECA PLC GAINS; 16/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – RESULTS AT AACR INCLUDE UPDATED FINDINGS FROM SECONDARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – MAA IS BASED ON DATA FROM RANDOMIZED, OPEN-LABEL, PHASE 3 OLYMPIAD TRIAL, WHICH INVESTIGATED LYNPARZA VERSUS CHEMOTHERAPY; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 27/03/2018 – Adherium Receives U.S. 510(k) Clearance for Over-the-Counter Sales of its Smartinhaler™ Sensor; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Drug findings delayed; 30/05/2018 – AstraZeneca drug Fasenra fails to achieve main goal in COPD trial; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 18,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.71 million, up from 39,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.44 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 08/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $876 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 28/05/2018 – Raytheon and Australia’s Defence Science and Technology ink electronic warfare agreement; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 24/05/2018 – Raytheon, No Barriers seek disabled veterans for transformational expedition; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – NAVAL SEA SYSTEMS COMMAND, WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, IS CONTRACTING ACTIVITY; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 19,130 shares to 190,515 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,875 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 484,490 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.24% or 22,986 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mu Investments accumulated 34,000 shares or 3.97% of the stock. Zeke Capital Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 5,266 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications has 0.34% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Atwood And Palmer stated it has 1,500 shares. Arrow Finance Corp stated it has 6,036 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc reported 479,411 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Lc holds 12,221 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 22 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Inc owns 0.31% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 12,600 shares. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.04% or 3,581 shares. Essex Inv Management Company Lc has invested 1.57% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com New York reported 1,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. The insider Wood Michael J sold $643,693.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 17,185 shares to 24,535 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.