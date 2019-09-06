Zwj Investment Counsel Has Increased By $842,583 Its Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) Stake; SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG NIESTETAL ORDINA (SMTGF) SI Decreased By 21.67%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 40,123 shares as Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG)’s stock declined 0.69%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 1.32M shares with $27.77 million value, up from 1.28M last quarter. Interpublic Group Cos Inc now has $7.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.78. About 851,185 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 15/05/2018 – McCann Health Wins One Show’s First-Ever Health Best of Discipline Award for lmmunity Charm™ Campaign; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Upgrade Is Driven by IPG’s Improved Credit Protection Metrics and Strong Credit Profile; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 07/03/2018 – Mars Petcare, Michelson Found Animals Foundation, and R/GA Launch the Leap Venture Studio, the First Dedicated Accelerator Program for the $100B Pet Care Industry; 29/03/2018 – Huge Transitions to New Global Leadership; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,480 are held by Nomura Inc. 313,593 are owned by Chevy Chase Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 22,503 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 20,564 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Vanguard holds 42.25 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas has 1.52 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 670,108 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has 11,933 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. James Investment Research holds 0.04% or 30,020 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce reported 1.05 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Jane Street Ltd invested in 0% or 58,715 shares. Voloridge Invest Lc accumulated 0.12% or 184,960 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $399,976 activity. THOMAS DAVID M also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider GREENIAUS H JOHN bought $199,988.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Broadcom Inc stake by 3,553 shares to 127,436 valued at $38.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) stake by 53,160 shares and now owns 284,514 shares. National Comm Corp was reduced too.