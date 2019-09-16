Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $776,516; Antipodean Advisors Holding in Medicines Co (MDCO) Has Upped as Valuation Rose

Antipodean Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 51.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc bought 87,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 257,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.37M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.31 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 25/04/2018 – Medicines Co 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 76c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS RICHTER’S ESMYA MUST NOT BE USED IN WOMEN WITH LIVER PROBLEMS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO); 03/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering; 26/03/2018 – Lexicon Pharma: Marketing Authorization Application Submitted to European Medicines Agency; 14/05/2018 – Beam Therapeutics Founded by Gene Editing Pioneers to Create Precision Genetic Medicines with Base Editing; 19/04/2018 – REG-Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Medicines

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 183,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 190,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MDCO shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 97.20 million shares or 11.89% less from 110.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) or 127,677 shares. 683 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 215,000 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 303,131 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orbimed Advisors holds 151,515 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Ltd holds 0.07% or 11,300 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,195 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association holds 355,584 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 11,760 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 14,178 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 0.01% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 217,151 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 247,488 shares.

Antipodean Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $82.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 40,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,866 shares stake. Sigma Counselors Inc reported 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 145,875 were accumulated by Tru Of Vermont. Richard C Young And Com Limited stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pettee Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 41,848 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 24,960 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc accumulated 3,504 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Markets accumulated 1.56 million shares. Fin Counselors reported 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 147,256 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.83% stake. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Beacon Capital Mngmt stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt accumulated 18,985 shares or 1.92% of the stock.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,331 shares to 308,206 shares, valued at $41.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18,127 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).