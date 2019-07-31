Zwj Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Position by $5.60 Million; Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Market Value Rose While Cumberland Advisors Increased Holding by $379,500

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 49,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,436 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 62,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $97.11. About 419,058 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q EPS $1.20, EST. $1.31; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Reports Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – S.P. RICHARDS PRESIDENT AND CEO RICK TOPPIN WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF COMBINED COMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Staples: Essendant Said It Wasn’t Able to Hold Talks With Staples Due to Deal With Genuine Parts

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.815. About 52.95M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – BELIEVE SUBSTANTIALLY COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE THROUGH INSURANCE OR OTHER CONTRACTUAL RIGHTS; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc by 75,689 shares to 384,061 shares, valued at $19.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74M for 16.52 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Genuine Parts updates FY2019 outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Genuine Parts Company – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Republic Corp stated it has 1.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.18% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Advisor Prns Limited Liability invested 0.09% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 84 are owned by Earnest Lc. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Com holds 3,400 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.03% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 37,039 shares. Moreover, Provise Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.41% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0.02% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Sun Life Financial holds 248 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crawford Counsel holds 756,645 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Virginia-based Old Dominion Cap Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 8,532 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System. Gam Ag accumulated 34,160 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc stated it has 3,528 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Bessemer Grp invested in 1,336 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Company owns 393,024 shares. 364 were reported by Shine Investment Advisory Service. Principal Fincl Group reported 4.54M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 95,400 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 844,602 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Schneider Capital Mngmt has invested 8.13% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Metropolitan Life Co New York invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Aperio Group Inc Limited Company invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Capstone Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 275,473 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% or 42.24 million shares in its portfolio.