Zwj Investment Counsel Has Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $569,468; Ws Management Lllp Boosted Its Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Position

Ws Management Lllp increased Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ws Management Lllp acquired 200,000 shares as Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU)’s stock rose 7.14%. The Ws Management Lllp holds 300,000 shares with $12.40M value, up from 100,000 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc (Put) now has $51.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.93% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.65. About 25.89M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 2.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,652 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 466,625 shares with $27.59 million value, down from 476,277 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $242.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 5.07M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 25/04/2018 – Dubai’s Delta Partners Hires Ex-Verizon Strategy Chief Chestnutt; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring

Among 13 analysts covering Micron (NASDAQ:MU), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Micron has $75 highest and $28 lowest target. $45.73’s average target is -6.00% below currents $48.65 stock price. Micron had 43 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of MU in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Mizuho maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $5000 target. Bank of America maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, June 23 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Asset Invests And (Hk) Limited holds 11.1% or 95,920 shares. 11,167 were accumulated by Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.17M shares. 683 Management Ltd Liability Co reported 360,000 shares. Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.14% or 184,882 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 5,385 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas invested in 1.28M shares or 0.45% of the stock. Victory, Ohio-based fund reported 61,419 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.27 million shares. Pitcairn Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,038 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 3.79 million shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.07% or 66,805 shares in its portfolio.

Ws Management Lllp decreased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,055 shares to 5,278 valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Audentes Therapeutics Inc stake by 22,868 shares and now owns 144,022 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 5.82% above currents $58.59 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 8. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13B for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.