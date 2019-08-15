Zwj Investment Counsel Has Boosted By $4.21 Million Its Cbs New (CBS) Holding; Ubs Oconnor Has Lowered Air Prod (APD) Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Cbs Corp New (CBS) stake by 70.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 89,531 shares as Cbs Corp New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 215,755 shares with $10.26M value, up from 126,224 last quarter. Cbs Corp New now has $16.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.35. About 5.64M shares traded or 126.35% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 29/03/2018 – Medical Maríjuana, Inc. Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured on CBS’ The Doctors; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 13/04/2018 – TESLA CEO ELON MUSK COMMENTS IN CBS THIS MORNING INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – WFRVNews: BREAKING OVERNIGHT: The suspect in the spate of bombings in Austin, Texas is dead, CBS Austin affiliate KEYE-TV; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 16/05/2018 – Ruling on CBS’s lawsuit against National Amusements pushed to Thursday; 03/04/2018 – BREAKING: CBS has submitted bid for Viacom that is below its market value; CBS special committee wants Moonves, Ianniello to lead combined company; 17/05/2018 – CBS LOSES BID TO BLOCK REDSTONE FAMILY CONTROL DEFENSE MOVES; 16/05/2018 – CBS Wins Temporary Reprieve as Redstones Told Not to Interfere; 26/03/2018 – MyAllies News: $AMZN Amazon and CBS Corporation Announce Content Licensing Agreement for Prime Instant Video To Be

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased Air Prod (APD) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 30,000 shares as Air Prod (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 290,000 shares with $55.38 billion value, down from 320,000 last quarter. Air Prod now has $49.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $226.34. About 747,745 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 41.87% above currents $43.35 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Waiting To See Whether ViacomCBS Will Do Better Than Viacom And CBS – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “CBS, Viacom To Merge: What Comes Next? – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.04% or 66,760 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Ltd holds 0.59% or 12,956 shares. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 445,800 shares. Park Circle Communication holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35 shares. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 0% or 7,431 shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt owns 4,280 shares. Kempner Capital Mngmt owns 25,770 shares. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 0% stake. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,070 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 276,688 shares. Baupost Group Ltd Liability Corp Ma holds 3.41% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 8.54 million shares. 268,650 were reported by Voya Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. World Asset Incorporated invested in 30,874 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 9,411 shares to 20,585 valued at $995,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 16,842 shares and now owns 287,810 shares. National Comm Corp was reduced too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. The insider Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54M.

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased Cubesmar (NYSE:CUBE) stake by 58,527 shares to 78,527 valued at $2.52 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Arco Pla stake by 35,407 shares and now owns 80,588 shares. Booking was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Counsel Inc Pa owns 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,661 shares. 14,457 were accumulated by Northeast Inv Mngmt. Moreover, Alleghany Corp De has 3.42% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 378,000 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 104 shares. Cullinan Assoc accumulated 12,600 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 207 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 90,289 shares. The Missouri-based Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Beaumont Fin Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,272 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Benin Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.21% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Guardian Tru holds 2,661 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amer Century Companies owns 0.09% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 446,077 shares.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.81M for 24.60 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.