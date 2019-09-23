Zwj Investment Counsel Decreased By $868,868 Its Hunt J B Trans Svcs (JBHT) Holding; National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Covered By 1 Bulls

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT) stake by 3.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,548 shares as Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (JBHT)’s stock rose 11.50%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 245,137 shares with $22.41 million value, down from 254,685 last quarter. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc now has $12.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 1.25 million shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Bestpass Adds J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., to Client Roster; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ JB Hunt Transport Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBHT)

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 1.40% above currents $55.72 stock price. National Retail Properties had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 11. See National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold JBHT shares while 138 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 1.05% more from 78.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 8,060 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 500 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.07% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Riverhead Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 4,100 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust accumulated 30,481 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Regions Financial owns 826,313 shares. Brown Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 5,920 shares in its portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc owns 0.02% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 3,964 shares. 46,787 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.21% or 13,000 shares. Nicholas Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 18,668 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 38,030 were reported by Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.30M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.62M for 20.10 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17’s average target is -0.86% below currents $114.15 stock price. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 2 by Buckingham Research. The stock of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital.

National Retail Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The firm acquires, owns, manages, and develops retail properties in the United States. It has a 36.95 P/E ratio. It provides complete turn-key and built-to-suit development services including market analysis, site selection and acquisition, entitlements, permitting, and construction management.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.04% or 13,540 shares. State Bank Of America De invested in 0.01% or 913,177 shares. Principal holds 0.08% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1.68M shares. 11,249 are held by Suntrust Banks Inc. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp owns 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 213 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 89,791 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 35,169 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin reported 14,633 shares stake. Raymond James Tru Na accumulated 8,044 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr reported 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Blackrock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Dnb Asset Management As reported 15,420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aew L P reported 1.79M shares. Gradient Invs Lc owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

