Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Yum Brands (YUM) Holding by $2.80 Million; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose, Ballentine Partners Lowered Its Holding

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 60,172 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, down from 88,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $113.8. About 1.68M shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 48.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 12,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 13,154 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, down from 25,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $122.85. About 1.90 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 461,005 shares. Cypress has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verition Fund Ltd Co invested in 0.35% or 80,000 shares. Stifel reported 0.22% stake. Donaldson Ltd Liability owns 247,546 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt owns 10,207 shares. American And Mgmt Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35 shares. Aull & Monroe Investment Corp owns 1.07% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,826 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Monarch Cap Mgmt holds 0.26% or 6,409 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Epoch Invest Prns stated it has 962,380 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 2,366 are held by Ims Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0.37% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Horizon Investments Lc reported 4,103 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.71B for 14.98 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 33,203 shares to 120,494 shares, valued at $3.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Atlanta-based franchise group ups job fair hiring goal to 2,500 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 11, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Yum Brands names new CEO – Louisville Business First” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo holds 5,539 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 58,158 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 9,680 shares. Amer Bank & Trust owns 9,510 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co holds 2,259 shares. Plancorp Limited Co owns 4,408 shares. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 3,394 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 5,203 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,526 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Davenport & Ltd holds 6,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 60,172 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 4,560 are held by Associated Banc. Capital Int accumulated 1.65 million shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 7,749 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 352,437 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $292.86 million for 29.95 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 167,406 shares to 175,866 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc by 75,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,061 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).