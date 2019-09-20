Zwj Investment Counsel Cut Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $776,516; Valuation Rose; As First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Valuation Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $348,912

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 7,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 183,391 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.11M, down from 190,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 4.31 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 64,797 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBNC); 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 05/03/2018 – First Bank Increases Its Presence In Western North Carolina With Asheville Savings Bank Transition; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 7,222 shares to 18,136 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,686 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.58 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $386.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 168,882 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $27.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 321,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 609,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.