Zwj Investment Counsel Continues to Hold Position in At&T (T); Somerville Kurt F Lowered General Mills (GIS) Stake by $364,395

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 34,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 793,041 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.87 million, up from 758,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.32. About 9.10M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 14/05/2018 – AXA Adds Aptiv, Exits Sealed Air, Cuts AT&T: 13F; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion global retraining effort is a bold response to US skills gap; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 16/03/2018 – Brian Stelter: DOJ v AT&T trial has a new start date — Wednesday the 21st — details in @ReliableSources:; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Makes Final Pitch to Judge to Block AT&T’s Time Warner Deal

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 763,130 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.65 million for 17.66 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 22,190 shares to 63,962 shares, valued at $7.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,509 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

