Zwj Investment Counsel Boosted Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake by $1.75 Million; Valuation Rose; Principal Finl Group (PFG) Position Boosted by Capital Management Corp

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 6,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 221,449 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 215,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 664,431 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 16/04/2018 – PFG REPORTS PRINCIPAL INTL OTHER ENTITIES AUM $173.8B MARCH 31; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – MOODY’S CORP – DESIGNATED MICHAEL S. CRIMMINS TO SERVE ON INTERIM BASIS AS CO’S PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Principal: Recommends Hldrs Reject Second Round of Mini-Tender Offers by Baker Mills LLC; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 22/03/2018 – FLOTEK INDUSTRIES – MATTHEW MARIETTA PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE & CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT, TO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP INC – RAY WILL ALSO SERVE AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER ON COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 23,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 299,326 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, up from 275,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 25/04/2018 – Jacobs Selected by ENCINA for New BTX Plant in Wyoming; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC

More notable recent Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Principal Financial Group (PFG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for August 2nd – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,628 shares to 38,390 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,780 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 11,525 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Company Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 2,326 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Llc reported 0.07% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% or 26,252 shares. Royal London Asset Management reported 111,985 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Norinchukin Retail Bank The accumulated 22,205 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 1.05M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Holderness Investments has invested 0.25% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co reported 109 shares stake. 8,510 were accumulated by Bokf Na. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co holds 159 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt reported 153,968 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank & Trust Division reported 70 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn reported 3.88M shares. Hartford Investment stated it has 12,785 shares. 38,000 are owned by Weiss Multi. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 30,286 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). One Trading Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Retiree Tru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 657 shares. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 4,325 shares. Adage Capital Prns Limited Com reported 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Moreover, Halsey Ct has 1.94% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 156,803 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 249,498 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 17,549 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,822 shares to 9,490 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Comm Corp by 17,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,800 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs Engineering Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Presents At Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) 7.1% Return On Capital – Yahoo News” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs Launches Tender Offer to Acquire KeyW for $11.25 per Share in Cash – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs secures Dounreay decommissioning deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2019.