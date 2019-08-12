Zweig-Dimenna Associates Upped Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake by $5.96 Million; Shares Rose; As Whirlpool (WHR) Share Price Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Cut Its Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $136.6. About 640,010 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees FY Adj EPS $14.50-Adj EPS $15.50; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to Sell Embraco Compressor Unit to Nidec for $1.08 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Fergus Falls Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool at EuroCucina 2018: Four Exceptional Brands, One Vision of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – EXPECTS FULL-YEAR EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $12.30 TO $13.30 ON A GAAP BASIS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q Adj EPS $2.81; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Sale Of Embraco Compressor Business And A Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 31,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 52,116 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $221.15. About 3.78 million shares traded or 29.37% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 23/05/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits XL Group; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Puts Fresh Beef on the Menu

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares to 253,182 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 177,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,992 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP) by 6,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,949 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.04 million for 8.96 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.