Zweig-Dimenna Associates Upped Allstate (ALL) Stake by $3.55 Million; Partnervest Advisory Services Raised Stake in Arista Networks (ANET) as Share Price Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 37,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 176,272 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 660,506 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates March Catastrophe Losses $222 Million Pretax, $175 Million After-Tax; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.37B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $226.56. About 562,580 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With Intercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 10/04/2018 – Arista Demonstrates Cloud-Grade Routing at MPLS + SDN + NFV World Congress 2018; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares to 313,740 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 122,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,880 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.