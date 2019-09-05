Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Its General Dynamics (GD) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position By $389,603

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 10.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 7,351 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 62,828 shares with $3.39 million value, down from 70,179 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $202.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 10.34 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased General Dynamics Corp (GD) stake by 3.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,008 shares as General Dynamics Corp (GD)’s stock rose 5.41%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 55,597 shares with $9.41M value, down from 57,605 last quarter. General Dynamics Corp now has $55.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $190.71. About 963,411 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 18/04/2018 – General Dynamics Selected to Support the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command; 30/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics to Proceed With All Cash Offer to Acquire CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics ups offer in battle for CSRA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards General Dynamics Cloud Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 15.77% above currents $47.32 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 15. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15 with “Equal-Weight”.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Smith Moore And reported 15,749 shares. Miller Howard Invs Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.53 million shares. Cincinnati has 5.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hills Bank & Trust Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 16,287 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,586 shares. Private Tru Commerce Na accumulated 74,064 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 386,648 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Lc. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 641,505 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 11.07 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 8.83M shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 922,197 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Com stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Colony Group has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 15.99 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.58 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has 5.12M shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 18,322 shares. 4,520 are owned by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc. Rothschild Invest Il reported 50,996 shares. Markel stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 81 were reported by Winch Advisory Ser. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 8,129 shares. Sequoia Fin Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,125 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bb&T Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 2,825 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited Com. Gibraltar holds 3.45% or 20,290 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 5,973 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ancora Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.1% stake.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 49,747 shares to 132,707 valued at $24.21M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 25,158 shares and now owns 44,038 shares. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was raised too.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity. Burns Mark Lagrand also bought $28,549 worth of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) shares.

Among 6 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. General Dynamics has $20400 highest and $17100 lowest target. $194.83’s average target is 2.16% above currents $190.71 stock price. General Dynamics had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 20 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25.