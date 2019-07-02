Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Position by $15.07 Million; Moon Capital Management Cut Holding in Luxoft Hldg (LXFT) as Market Valuation Declined

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Luxoft Hldg Inc (LXFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 billion, down from 78,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Luxoft Hldg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 347,008 shares traded or 47.92% up from the average. Luxoft Holding, Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) has risen 36.82% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LXFT News: 09/04/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING, REPORTS UP TO $60M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 09/04/2018 – Luxoft Holding, Inc Announces Up To $60 Million Share Repurchase Program; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding 4Q Adj EPS 59c; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.59; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Luxoft Holding; 12/03/2018 Luxoft Accelerates the Development of In-Car Applications with the AUTOSAR Consortium; 23/04/2018 – Luxoft Develops ‘Blockchain Adapter’ for a Business Process Management Tool on Appian’s Platform; 24/05/2018 – Luxoft Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – LUXOFT HOLDING 4Q ADJ EPS 59C, EST. 60C

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 342,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 253,182 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.25M, down from 595,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 400,935 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 20.12% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY – UNITS FILED ADVERSARY COMPLAINT AGAINST COMMONWEALTH OF PUERTO RICO, FINANCIAL OVERSIGHT AND MANAGEMENT BOARD FOR PUERTO RICO; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 31,516 shares to 52,116 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 49,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 10,038 shares. 542,517 are owned by Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 11,654 shares. Glenmede Communication Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 45,278 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schneider Mngmt invested in 573,643 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Denali Advisors Ltd reported 89,500 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 17,715 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership De stated it has 22,419 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset has invested 0.09% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Group Inc De holds 1.24M shares.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45 shares to 6,508 shares, valued at $559.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 5,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.