Zweig-Dimenna Associates Trimmed Adobe (ADBE) Position; PRGX Global (PRGX)’s Sentiment Is 1.88

PRGX Global Inc (PRGX) investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.79, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 30 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 16 reduced and sold holdings in PRGX Global Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.21 million shares, down from 17.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding PRGX Global Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 12.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 3.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,205 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 54,533 shares with $14.53M value, down from 56,738 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $135.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 2.37M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Analysts await PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PRGX’s profit will be $708,217 for 44.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by PRGX Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.67% EPS growth.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. The company has market cap of $127.24 million. It operates through three divisions: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. It has a 82.92 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

Hcsf Management Llc holds 16.47% of its portfolio in PRGX Global, Inc. for 2.95 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 1.19 million shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cannell Capital Llc has 1.22% invested in the company for 636,099 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.3% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 265,968 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $484,923 activity.

The stock increased 9.11% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 36,776 shares traded. PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) has declined 37.67% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGX News: 19/04/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President, Commercial Client Relations; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Rev $36.7M; 16/05/2018 – Globe Newswire: PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX NAMES DEBORAH SCHLEICHER CFO; 01/05/2018 – PRGX Global 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 08/05/2018 – PRGX Recognized As A 2018 Spend Matters Provider to Watch; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global Names Andy Brabender VP, New Business Development; 05/04/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President, New Business Development; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – PRGX Global Names Deborah Schleicher as Chief Financial Officer

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) stake by 184,642 shares to 824,642 valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Twilio Inc stake by 12,010 shares and now owns 125,516 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 8.28% above currents $284.51 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Friday, March 15 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

