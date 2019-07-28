Zweig-Dimenna Associates Stake In Nokia (NOK) Was Lifted; As M D C Hldgs (MDC) Stock Price Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 37.89M shares traded or 59.59% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 24.29% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 11/05/2018 – Wearables Case Study: Nokia Technologies Enters Digital Health with Withings Acquisition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – Nokia: Current Nokia Technologies President, Gregory Lee, to Leave Company; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA OYJ – EXPECTS TO OUTPERFORM THAT MARKET IN FULL YEAR 2018; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS APPEALING FACTORS FOR US ARE NOKIA’S STRONG MARKET POSITION COMBINED WITH BROAD TECHNOLOGICAL EXPERTISE, WHICH PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR VALUE CREATION; 13/03/2018 – SOLIDIUM OY SLDUM.UL SAYS NOKIA FITS PERFECTLY INTO SOLIDIUM’S PORTFOLIO; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: China Commercial 5G Roll-Out Seen Mid-2019; 02/05/2018 – NOKIA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR SALE OF DIGITAL HEALTH BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Underlying Reasons For Soft Networks Margins Are Temporary, 1Q Not The New Normal, Will Rebound in Coming Quarters; 02/05/2018 – Nokia enters into exclusive negotiations for the sale of its Digital Health business; 12/05/2018 – MOHEMMED: Alphabet’s Google is in talks to buy Nokia’s airplane broadband business, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (MDC) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 43,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.87 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.32 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in M D C Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 261,414 shares traded. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) has risen 13.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MDC News: 09/05/2018 – Richmond American Announces Grand Opening Event In Peyton; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in MDC Holdings; 28/03/2018 – Richmond American Announces Brand-New Community And Floor Plans In Herriman; 08/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – MDC Holdings 1Q Dollar Value of Net New Orders Up 15% to $863.7M; 16/04/2018 – Grand Opening In Tucson’s Mountain Vail Ranch; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDC); 13/03/2018 – MDC HOLDINGS INC MDC.N : UBS RAISES TO BUY FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – New Richmond American Community In Groveland

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 169,100 shares to 66,000 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 48,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,981 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

