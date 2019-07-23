Zweig-Dimenna Associates Stake In Mcdonalds (MCD) Was Has Boosted; Black Diamond Capital Management Maintains Holding in Saratoga Invt (SAR)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 31,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,116 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90 million, up from 20,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 1.93M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: THERE’S A LOT OF COMPETITION AND DEALS IN U.S. NOW; 15/03/2018 – Value Menu Flop Has Traders Gobbling Up McDonald’s on the Cheap; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Foreign Currency Translation Boosted 1Q EPS by 8c; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 26/04/2018 – Russia’s X5 reports profit drop as costs jump; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 21/03/2018 – McDonald’s wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions related to its restaurants and offices by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 56,150 shares traded or 20.43% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 07/03/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS ANNOUNCES INTEGRATION OF PHILIPS INTELLIVUE GUARDIAN INTO GENERAL CARE UNITS OF SARATOGA HOSPITAL; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company reported 4.72M shares. Allstate, a Illinois-based fund reported 71,727 shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt reported 1.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Provise Mgmt Group Ltd Llc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Waters Parkerson And Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,506 shares. 1,233 are owned by Concorde Asset Ltd Liability. 6,771 were reported by Schulhoff &. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.28% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 64,495 shares. Coastline holds 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 15,915 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Thompson Mgmt has 1,163 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tower Research Limited (Trc) invested in 0.24% or 20,417 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt reported 12,386 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,716 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 120,794 shares to 313,740 shares, valued at $10.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 175,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,831 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $23.79 million activity. Another trade for 1,328 shares valued at $233,662 was sold by Hoovel Catherine A.. $3.99 million worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane on Thursday, January 31. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62M worth of stock or 76,411 shares. Shares for $537,767 were sold by Henry Daniel.

