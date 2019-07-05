Zweig-Dimenna Associates Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Trimmed by $339,352; Northcoast Asset Management Position in Mastercard Cl A (MA) Has Lifted by $467,650 as Market Valuation Rose

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 1,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,239 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.54M, up from 85,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.17M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 2,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 55,597 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 57,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $182.28. About 405,545 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES PURCHASE OF CSRA; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS – ON MARCH 23, ENTERED INTO RESIGNATION & APPOINTMENT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS RESIGNING ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT; 03/04/2018 – Triumph, Gulfstream to reallocate assembly work at plants; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20,156 shares to 441,264 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Petroleum And Chemical C (NYSE:SNP) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,825 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Ads (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) by 184,642 shares to 824,642 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

