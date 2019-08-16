Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised United Rentals (URI) Position by $2.95 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Boosted Its Holding in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) by $525,000

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 25,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 105,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 79,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 1.67 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO COMPLETE NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY END OF 2019; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Reaffirming Outlook for Year; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/05/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $186 FROM $230; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 05/03/2018 Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for W. Alton Jones Campus – URI – Whispering Pines Conference

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (ACRE) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 265,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $439.67M market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 160,560 shares traded. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) has risen 7.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACRE News: 24/04/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORP – MORIARTY’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS, SIX OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 28/03/2018 – Ares Commercial Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Apr. 4; 01/05/2018 – ARES COMMERCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 30C; 24/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty, lll to its Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset; 23/05/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation to Present on a Panel at the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods 2018 Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ares Comml Real Estate Corp Appoints Edmond N. Moriarty III to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Del Taco Restaurants, Myers Industries, Hawkins, Ares Commercial Real Estate, Powell In; 04/04/2018 – Ares Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 342,513 shares to 253,182 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 23,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc. by 20,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos. Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,900 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,035 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 the insider April Rand Scott bought $149,996.

