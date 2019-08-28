Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Medifast (MED) as Share Value Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.5. About 4.31M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL HOLDERS APPROVE ISSUANCE OF SHRS IN CONNECTION WITH PRO; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Global SSD Controllers Market 2018-2022 with Marvell, Samsung, Toshiba & Western Digital Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 09/03/2018 – Marvell Tech Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 7 Days

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 109,949 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Cannabis Stocks With the Fastest-Growing Sales – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold MED shares while 61 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.33 million shares or 0.23% more from 11.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, G2 Investment Ptnrs Management Limited Liability Company has 0.85% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). American Intll Gp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 9,694 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated. Moreover, Kames Capital Pcl has 0.03% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 8,686 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 4,343 shares. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 452 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 339 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd has 110,420 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Colorado-based Elk Creek Partners Ltd has invested 0.67% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pnc Serv Gp Incorporated Inc holds 691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Eqis Capital Management holds 0.08% or 8,048 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares to 500,196 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 122,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 441,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sector Pension Investment Board has 0.03% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 181,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Moreover, Alphaone Invest Service Lc has 0.01% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 684 shares. Moreover, Shellback LP has 0.83% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 350,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp reported 120,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 561,596 shares. 946,332 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement System. Harber Asset Management invested in 4.75% or 838,871 shares. Starboard Value Limited Partnership holds 9.64% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 19.83 million shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership owns 1.17% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 4.22 million shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 4.53M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc accumulated 0% or 131 shares. State Street invested in 0.02% or 14.74 million shares. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.08% or 465,708 shares in its portfolio.