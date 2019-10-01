Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Its Xilinx (XLNX) Stake by $2.67 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Stake by $499.96 Million; Stock Price Declined

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 143.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 38,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.57M, up from 15,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.71. About 3.24M shares traded or 4.71% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 84,697 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.91B, up from 81,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.03. About 1.24 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 20%-21% IN FISCAL 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FDX, MULE, CRM & more; 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q Adj EPS $2.30; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Ex-CEO steps down from Spirit Airlines’ board of directors – South Florida Business Journal” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “FedEx Falls, Pets Are Paying Off – Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why FedEx Shares Are Plunging Today – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Any Hope for FedEx After Its Dismal Earnings? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

