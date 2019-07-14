Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Nbt Bank N A Trimmed Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $330,542; Share Value Rose

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95 million, up from 38,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.34 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,174 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, down from 105,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78 million shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH STILL EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING TRULICITY, TALTZ, BASAGLAR, JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weatherly Asset Lp accumulated 54,384 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc owns 96,818 shares. Bristol John W holds 2.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 540,858 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 1.47M shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor invested 5.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 4,736 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.36% or 13,985 shares in its portfolio. 41,387 were reported by Iowa Comml Bank. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 134,525 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 440,932 are held by Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Co. Jnba Advisors reported 0.38% stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 167,606 shares.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 5,126 shares to 110,477 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend Etf (DON) by 49,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co New (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Novartis, Amgen Scrap Pivotal Study Of Alzheimer’s Prevention Drug – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,008 shares to 55,597 shares, valued at $9.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 51,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,890 shares, and cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers invested 0.03% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Columbia Asset holds 571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd invested in 65,237 shares or 2.62% of the stock. 145,422 were accumulated by Cambridge Trust. Fred Alger Management owns 2.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.41 million shares. Samlyn Limited Liability Com reported 1.71% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, M Securities Inc has 0.34% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Roanoke Asset Mngmt holds 1.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,330 shares. Sands Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Cadence Cap Management Lc has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 56,285 are owned by Capital Advisers Ltd Liability. Brandywine Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 248 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritas Inv Llp accumulated 404,323 shares. Capital Invsts reported 17.86 million shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 206,664 shares.