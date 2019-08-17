Zweig-Dimenna Associates Position in Red Hat (RHT) Increased by $15.22 Million; Walmart (WMT) Holder Peconic Partners Lifted Position

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.96 million shares traded or 84.33% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON SAYS WALMART IS PURCHASING FLIPKART; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 11/04/2018 – Soylent Expands Retail Footprint In Deal With Walmart; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.I. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 20/03/2018 – The companies announce at ShopTalk that a pilot test has been successful in driving more traffic to Walmart and reducing logistics challenges; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF SAYS WALMART “ABRUPTLY” FIRED HIM IN RETALIATION FOR HIS WHISTLEBLOWING, INCLUDING A REPORT TO ITS U.S. E-COMMERCE CEO, IN JANUARY 2017

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 197.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 42,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise Now Available for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,676 shares to 22,263 shares, valued at $39.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,960 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Llc holds 15,646 shares or 2.33% of its portfolio. American Century Companies holds 0.11% or 609,506 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt reported 262 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund has 0.14% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,514 shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 85,182 shares. Amer Tx has invested 0.41% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership holds 31,092 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Davis R M holds 1.36% or 199,841 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 11,975 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc accumulated 297 shares. Dimensional Fund LP owns 447,299 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Ltd has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 92 shares. Park Avenue Securities Limited has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Fretlink Looks To Eliminate The Spot Market By Streamlining Digital Load Matching – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Chief Executive Doug McMillon said there should be a discussion about banning assault weapons in the U.S. – Live Trading News” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Walmart Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WMT Stock: A Hamburger Priced Like Steak – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Will Walmart’s (NYSE:WMT) Interest in Digital Coins Send Bitcoin Soaring? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Ltd holds 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 931 shares. Advsrs reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.16% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grimes, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,933 shares. Broadview Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,500 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Epoch Invest Prtn accumulated 0.1% or 232,523 shares. Milestone Grp has 5,160 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 19,385 were accumulated by Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc. Cim Invest Mangement Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,773 shares. Piershale Financial Grp Inc Inc has 0.14% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). The France-based Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Greenwood Capital Associates Llc stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Hayek Kallen Mgmt stated it has 3.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).