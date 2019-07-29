Zweig-Dimenna Associates Position in Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Cut Its Stake in Snap On (SNA) by $9.12 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 55.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 150,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 422,767 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 272,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $27.33. It is down 5.34% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O -CFIUS REVIEW DETERMINED THAT THERE ARE NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO MERGER; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD – MARVELL CONTINUES TO EXPECT MERGER WITH CAVIUM TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 24/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Completion of CFIUS Review

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 58,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,638 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.87 million, down from 147,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $154.7. About 165,605 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 458,469 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtn Lc has invested 0.43% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Rampart Investment Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 2,633 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors accumulated 0.11% or 21,134 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 259,768 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group has invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Ftb Advsrs, Tennessee-based fund reported 366 shares. 17,791 are held by Td Asset Management. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 14,011 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1,796 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp, a Florida-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0.04% or 11,399 shares. Clark Estates Ny, New York-based fund reported 24,000 shares. Trust Department Mb Commercial Bank N A accumulated 0.02% or 1,145 shares. Investec Asset Management Limited invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 40,382 shares to 194,560 shares, valued at $20.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) by 100,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 471,032 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97 million for 13.02 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 48,525 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 19.35M shares. Da Davidson invested in 0.01% or 14,976 shares. Yhb Investment reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Woodstock Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). The New York-based Pinebridge LP has invested 0.1% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Fred Alger Inc has 2.94M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 14,006 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.65% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Segall Bryant Hamill Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 53,546 shares. Washington Mngmt accumulated 16,000 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Plc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Victory Cap Mngmt Inc owns 2.60M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 983,368 are held by First Advsr Limited Partnership.

