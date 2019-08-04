Zweig-Dimenna Associates Maintains Stake in Voya Finl (VOYA); Stoneridge Investment Partners Maintains Stake in American Airlines Group (AAL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Airlines Group (AAL) by 72.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 43,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 102,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 59,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Airlines Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 6.48 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 20/03/2018 – AAL: WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA HAVE MOST CANCELED FLIGHTS; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Sees 1Q Total Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Up Approximately 3.0% to 4.0% Year-Over-Year; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO SPEND $2.5 BLN IN AIRCRAFT AND $1.8 BLN IN NON-AIRCRAFT CAPEX IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – American Airlines Adds New Service to Destinations in Mexico and South America; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 15/04/2018 – American Airlines resumes flying over Russian airspace after one-day halt; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 74.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 19,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 26,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.42 million shares traded or 11.13% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 08/03/2018 Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Voya Financial; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED, AND ARE NOT MATERIAL TO VOYA’S FINANCIAL POSITION; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns 7 Prelim Rtgs To Voya CLO 2013-2 Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Voya’s Toms Calls Market Reaction to Tariffs Surprising (Video); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues Review Of Voya Insurance And Annuity’s A2 Rating For Downgrade; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINL TO BUY PEN-CAL ADMINISTRATORS; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $339.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 27,749 shares to 117,825 shares, valued at $7.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,971 shares, and cut its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.09 million activity. $138,820 worth of stock was bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. 25,000 shares were bought by CAHILL JOHN T, worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 the insider Isom Robert D Jr bought $416,250. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,150 were bought by Leibman Maya. The insider Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582. PARKER W DOUGLAS bought $1.40 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.