Zweig-Dimenna Associates Maintains Stake in Red Hat (RHT); As Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Architects Has Cut by $314,624 Its Position

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 66.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 1,226 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 3,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 16,394 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE AUM $887B; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHR FROM 83C, EST. 92C

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 197.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,627 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 42,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Blackrock stated it has 12.41 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 2,418 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning owns 2,364 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 10,062 shares. Angelo Gordon & Lp holds 4.7% or 275,000 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Westfield Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 63,617 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Dubuque Retail Bank & holds 0% or 65 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 0.13% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 645 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And reported 21,812 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wms Ptnrs Llc has 2,150 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc by 208,707 shares to 669,708 shares, valued at $3.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,111 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $530.25M for 9.13 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).