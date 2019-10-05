Zweig-Dimenna Associates Maintains Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Morgan Stanley (MS) Valuation Declined While Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 92.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 139,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 11,960 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, down from 151,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 10/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $19; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 132.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 83,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 145,606 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.33 million, up from 62,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – BAMTECH IS DEVELOPING DISNEY-BRANDED AND ESPN+ STREAMING PLATFORMS

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19,149 shares to 35,384 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,354 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Disney Store at Target “Shop-in-Shop” Launches Online and in 25 Target Stores Nationwide Today – PRNewswire” on October 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why You Might Not Be Able to Stream Disney+ on Your Fire TV – Motley Fool” published on October 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Has to Break Epcot Before It Can Fix It – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Netflix Stock Was Slammed Friday – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor reported 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.88% or 28,548 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Inv Management Inc invested in 33,536 shares. M Kraus Co owns 21,533 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.62% or 383,815 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cutler Invest Counsel Limited Liability reported 2.61% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peoples Financial Serv reported 10,276 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 2.65M shares. 1.58M are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Cordasco Ntwk invested 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability invested in 15,190 shares or 0.38% of the stock. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Invest stated it has 37,503 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap holds 19,597 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 6,913 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 279,704 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). St Johns Invest Ltd Com reported 116 shares. Delta Asset Limited Liability Company Tn stated it has 15,014 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Adirondack Tru has 0.14% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4,532 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 875,274 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc owns 7,234 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 31,400 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 21,997 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks holds 416,951 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 98,887 shares to 231,186 shares, valued at $12.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM) by 112,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 941,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fee wars also to hurt big banks’ earnings – KBW – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quanex Building Products Appoints Meredith Mendes to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.