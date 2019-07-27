Zweig-Dimenna Associates Maintains Holding in Teradata Del (TDC); Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Smith Moore & Company Decreased Its Position by $358,608

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 24,786 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.56% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,786 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.55. About 414,118 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.16% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.59% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 02/05/2018 – Teradata Announces Open Registration, Expanded Offerings at Industry’s Leading Analytics Event: ‘Teradata Analytics Universe’; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 2,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 19,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28M shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 44,990 are owned by Texas Yale Cap. Reliant Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 31,283 shares for 3% of their portfolio. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 249,475 shares stake. Fifth Third National Bank reported 828,280 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 465,812 shares. Garland Capital Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). North American Mgmt has 166,729 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 104,621 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Lc reported 8,171 shares stake. Smith Chas P Assoc Pa Cpas holds 169,965 shares. 430 were accumulated by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Inr Advisory Svcs Lc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Middleton & Ma stated it has 1% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,627 shares to 10,167 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni Inter Dr Fd I (MUI).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 349,804 shares to 500,196 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,111 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

