Zweig-Dimenna Associates Maintains Holding in Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL); Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Shares Declined While Gmt Capital Has Trimmed by $3.90 Million Its Position

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 779,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 29.99 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.70 million, down from 30.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 759,856 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 69.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 627,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 1.53M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.59 million, up from 905,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 13.04% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2. About 3.56 million shares traded or 49.04% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 91.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED WITH 92.1% AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC CBL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $1.70 TO $1.80; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBL & Associates Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBL); 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 2.53 million shares to 76.13 million shares, valued at $119.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) by 195,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 41,743 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 16,468 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 364,276 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 269,098 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 358,216 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Greenwich Investment Management invested in 892,941 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 46,570 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase. 181,848 were reported by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Prudential Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Ameriprise Inc owns 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 944,340 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 2.50 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Virtu Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 64,330 shares. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

