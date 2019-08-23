Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Its Suncor Energy New (SU) Holding; Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ)’s Sentiment Is 0.6

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) stake by 21.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 122,981 shares as Suncor Energy Inc New (SU)’s stock declined 11.77%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 441,880 shares with $14.33 million value, down from 564,861 last quarter. Suncor Energy Inc New now has $44.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.37. About 2.04 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL, WILL BE MOVED UP BY APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH; 29/05/2018 – MFS International Growth Fund Cuts Suncor Energy; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Adds Suncor Energy; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 18 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 30 sold and decreased equity positions in Invesco Municipal Trust. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.45 million shares, down from 6.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Municipal Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 21 Increased: 14 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 16.44% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SU’s profit will be $951.45 million for 11.63 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Suncor Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Azul S A stake by 30,693 shares to 1.46 million valued at $42.54M in 2019Q1. It also upped Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) stake by 19,573 shares and now owns 46,000 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $700.91 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 30.83 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.67. About 144,344 shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Invesco Municipal Trust (VKQ) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Trust for 208,894 shares. Tradewinds Capital Management Llc owns 107,542 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.27% invested in the company for 694,834 shares. The Missouri-based Smith Moore & Co. has invested 0.19% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 22,340 shares.

