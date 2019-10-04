Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Holding in Honeywell Intl (HON) as Shares Rose; Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increased Its Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stake by $507,000 as Share Price Rose

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 41,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 28,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.56. About 2.50 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 37.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 21,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 36,189 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 58,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 1.42 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15,275 shares to 147,982 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asml Holding N V (NASDAQ:ASML) by 32,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorporation accumulated 16,879 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Fin Counselors holds 16,083 shares. 54,963 are held by Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa invested in 12,573 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 6,436 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 2,735 shares. Blue Incorporated invested in 2,138 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corporation owns 837,500 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dearborn Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake. 71,767 were accumulated by Grassi Invest Management. Moreover, Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Liability Corp Ny has 0.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,097 shares. 89,667 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.37% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.27 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has 0.15% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 3,890 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 178,651 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 115,547 shares. Commercial Bank has 33,120 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 107,075 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.25% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 16,997 were accumulated by Advsr Asset Mngmt. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 123,743 shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 8.28M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.08% or 41,100 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 117,507 shares. 96,739 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. 6.34M are owned by California Employees Retirement Systems. King Luther Mgmt invested 0.17% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 18,600 shares to 366,000 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,100 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).