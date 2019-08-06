Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding by $4.11 Million; Share Price Declined; Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Stake Maintained by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (PETX) by 32.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 269,830 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 821,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aratana Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.09M market cap company. It closed at $4.92 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PETX News: 05/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SENT LETTER NAMING 3 NOMINEES TO ARATANA BOARD; 05/04/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Confirms Receipt of Board Nominations; 21/05/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS, ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT; 05/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Takes Stake in Aratana Therapeutics: 13D Filing; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – BOARD AND MANAGEMENT HAVE RECENTLY HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF ENGAGED CAPITAL, DISCUSSIONS ARE ONGOING; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Names Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to Board in Cooperation Agreement With Engaged Capital; 05/04/2018 – CORRECT: ARATANA TO REVIEW ENGAGED CAPITAL SLATE QUALIFICATIONS; 05/04/2018 – ARATANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INTENDS TO REVIEW QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE OF BOARD NOMINEES; 13/03/2018 Aratana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 37c; 21/05/2018 – Aratana Therapeutics Appoints Craig Barbarosh and Lowell Robinson to its Board of Directors in Cooperation Agreement with Engag

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 120,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 313,740 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.89M, down from 434,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 643,184 shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – HAS RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM THE KOREAN SHIPYARD HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – VESSELS WILL BE BUILT ON BEHALF OF A EUROPEAN SHIPOWNER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.73, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold PETX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 30.48 million shares or 7.37% less from 32.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX). Advisory, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 0.01% or 134,396 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 1,564 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 15,620 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 62,288 shares stake. Moreover, Mariner Limited Com has 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 29,329 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 18,566 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) or 107,400 shares. Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 7.26M shares. Bridgeway Management holds 0.01% or 203,283 shares. 55,750 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX) for 46,001 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aratana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETX).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 54,326 shares to 31,825 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Transportation Inc by 28,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 25,918 shares to 105,073 shares, valued at $12.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 274,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

