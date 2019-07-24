Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lowered By $7.74 Million Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Holding; NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES (NBGV) Shorts Down By 56.25%

NEWBRIDGE GLOBAL VENTURES INC (OTCMKTS:NBGV) had a decrease of 56.25% in short interest. NBGV’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 56.25% from 1,600 shares previously. The stock decreased 10.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 43,781 shares traded or 413.92% up from the average. NewBridge Global Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBGV) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) stake by 76.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 60,470 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 18,530 shares with $2.37M value, down from 79,000 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp New now has $54.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.95. About 1.36M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Coupa Software Inc stake by 45,607 shares to 114,207 valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) stake by 25,918 shares and now owns 105,073 shares. Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Gp has invested 0.11% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 144,474 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability invested 1.92% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Park Avenue Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Sands Management Lc accumulated 0.03% or 80,681 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 115,050 shares. Moreover, South State has 0.1% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Shelton Cap Mgmt owns 746 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc stated it has 53.85M shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial owns 14,624 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd invested 0.67% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hightower Limited Liability Company owns 112,992 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm reported 0% stake. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bancorp & Communication has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) rating on Monday, April 15. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $142 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 12.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.