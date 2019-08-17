Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted United Rentals (URI) Stake by $2.95 Million; Shares Declined; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Trimmed Position in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) as Valuation Rose

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 2,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 50,636 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, down from 52,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $219.34. About 1.08M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 25,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 105,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 79,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 1.55 million shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT SAYS IT EXITED POSITIONS IN CHEMOURS CC.N AND UNIPER UN01.DE , EXITED SHORT BETS AGAINST UNITED RENTALS URI.N AND HEXAGON HEXAb.ST -LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 2,306 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 331,158 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 23,904 shares. 28,007 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture invested in 30,000 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hong Kong-based Nine Masts Capital has invested 0.1% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cap Fin Advisers Limited Liability Com owns 37,853 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 13,087 shares. Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.81% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,699 were reported by Rdl Fin. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp accumulated 183,135 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 175,989 shares to 34,831 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 6,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,357 shares, and cut its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.58 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.