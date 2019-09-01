Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Teradata Del (TDC) Position; Photronics (PLAB) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Teradata Corp Del (TDC) stake by 99.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 24,786 shares as Teradata Corp Del (TDC)’s stock declined 17.32%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 49,786 shares with $2.17 million value, up from 25,000 last quarter. Teradata Corp Del now has $3.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 624,696 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.40 TO $1.46, EST. $1.54; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from Al, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.53, REV VIEW $2.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Teradata Accelerates its Customers’ Analytics in the Cloud

Photronics Inc (PLAB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 81 investment managers increased and started new positions, while 80 reduced and sold their equity positions in Photronics Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 61.71 million shares, up from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Photronics Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 57 Increased: 52 New Position: 29.

Photronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $724.31 million. The firm offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays , as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components. It has a 22.36 P/E ratio. It sells its products to semiconductor or FPD designers, manufacturers, and foundries, as well as to other high performance electronics manufacturers through its sales personnel and customer service representatives.

More notable recent Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Photronics (PLAB) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Photronics Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Program – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Photronics (PLAB) Q3 Earnings Meet Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : HD, MDT, TJX, SE, KSS, MSG, PINC, PLAB – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Photronics +6% after revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 4.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 746,956 shares traded or 71.99% up from the average. Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) has risen 9.43% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M

Quantum Capital Management holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. for 483,720 shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 567,500 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.06% invested in the company for 298,850 shares. The New York-based Donald Smith & Co. Inc. has invested 0.85% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 59,050 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 60,470 shares to 18,530 valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kkr & Co Inc stake by 349,804 shares and now owns 500,196 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 688,589 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 25,682 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Limited Com holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 59,184 shares. Zweig accumulated 49,786 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Fincl holds 1.48M shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Com Of Vermont holds 0% or 33 shares in its portfolio. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 279,782 shares. Synovus holds 0% or 160 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 24 shares. American Century holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 909,494 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 24 shares. Everett Harris Ca, a California-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 5,622 shares.