Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake By $885,590; 1 Analysts Bullish Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) on Wednesday, July 3 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 5,605 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 156,788 shares with $24.83M value, up from 151,183 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $121.12B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 5.46M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 13/04/2018 – DROPBOX DBX.O :NOMURA SAYS GIVEN CO’S LOW PENETRATION, CONVERSION RATES AND LACK OF ENTERPRISE SALESFORCE, THERE IS LITTLE ROOM FOR UPSIDE POTENTIAL

The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 7.66 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $29.77 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust invested in 459 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 20,748 were accumulated by Philadelphia Trust. Pggm Invests accumulated 0.17% or 943,360 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 4,743 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.58M shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Mcf Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 2,485 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Freestone Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 132,083 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc reported 2,560 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lpl Ltd Company holds 0% or 55,691 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $11.85 million activity. The insider Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.56M. Allanson Joe had sold 14,897 shares worth $2.31M. The insider Roos John Victor sold $17,779. $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.00M was sold by Harris Parker. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $811,530 on Friday, February 1. $134,514 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 334 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Miles Capital has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 0.1% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Concorde Asset Management Llc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nicholas Inv Prns Lp invested 0.15% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Us Natl Bank De owns 223,082 shares. Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 0.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wesbanco Bank invested 0.91% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.37% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 29,248 shares. 5,121 were reported by Acg Wealth. Oakworth Capital owns 467 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation reported 2.55 million shares. Artemis Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 203,382 shares. New England Inv Retirement Gp Inc reported 0.22% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) stake by 342,513 shares to 253,182 valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) stake by 23,805 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) was reduced too.