Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Red Hat (RHT) Position; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Among 4 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lumentum Holdings has $78 highest and $5000 lowest target. $68.25’s average target is 22.27% above currents $55.82 stock price. Lumentum Holdings had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 6. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, August 9. See Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) latest ratings:

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 197.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc acquired 83,627 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc holds 125,907 shares with $23.00M value, up from 42,280 last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT 4Q REV. $772M, EST. $761.9M; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Leading Solutions Providers Turn to Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform to Drive Customer Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 79,288 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 40 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 28,349 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Pentwater Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4.07% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America stated it has 500 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New Hampshire-based Charter Tru Comm has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Co reported 3,777 shares. Tt International invested in 1.34% or 69,600 shares. Alpine Inc holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 740,336 shares. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 760,339 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.09% or 599,839 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 495 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,320 shares stake. Tremblant Capital holds 57,893 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 51,507 shares to 49,890 valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) stake by 120,794 shares and now owns 313,740 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

The stock decreased 4.94% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.82. About 1.76 million shares traded or 16.54% up from the average. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has risen 8.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LITE News: 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Thought Leaders Present At 2018 OFC Conference; 02/05/2018 – Lumentum Holdings 3Q Rev $298.8M; 12/03/2018 – Oclaro: Under Deal With Lumentum, Co. Would Pay $63M Termination Fee to Lumentum, Under Certain Circumstances; 16/04/2018 – U.S. bans American companies from selling to Chinese phone maker ZTE; 02/05/2018 – LUMENTUM SAYS SEE NO CHANGE IN OVERALL CHINA DEMAND PICTURE; 12/03/2018 Lumentum Holdings: For Each Oclaro Share, Oclaro Stockholders Will Receive $5.60 in Cash, 0.0636 Lumentum Share; 25/04/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Exits Position in Lumentum; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lumentum Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LITE); 12/03/2018 – OCLARO CANCELS INVESTOR SESSION IN LIGHT OF SALE TO LUMENTUM; 12/03/2018 – Lumentum Holdings: Transaction Expected to Generate More Than $60 Million of Annual Run-Rate Synergies Within 12-24 Months of Closing