Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Nokia (NOK) Holding by $923,210; Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Lifted Holding by $1.31 Million as Share Value Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 6,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 55,205 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, up from 48,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $248.74. About 346,675 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Nokia Corp (NOK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 184,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The hedge fund held 824,642 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Nokia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.12. About 25.14 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 31/05/2018 – REG-Nokia announces a change in the composition of the Nokia Group Leadership Team; 29/03/2018 – Nokia Wins Five-Year Contract With Polish Railway Operator; 13/03/2018 – Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO: S. KOREA, JAPAN STARTING 5G ROLLOUTS IN EARLY 2019; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Misses 1Q Earnings Forecasts — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Clear Path to Market Share Gains This Year; 22/03/2018 – Nokia has filed its annual Form 20-F for 2017 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and published its “Nokia in 2017; 10/04/2018 – GOOGLE IS SAID IN TALKS TO BUY NOKIA AIRBORNE BROADBAND SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Nokia posts falling first quarter profits; 02/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Lower; Honda, Harmony Gold Mining and Nokia Trade Actively

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22,706 shares to 56,111 shares, valued at $21.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 63,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,653 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08M and $335.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,702 shares to 66,895 shares, valued at $18.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,280 shares, and cut its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset accumulated 471,717 shares. Franklin Street Inc Nc has invested 1.26% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Sg Mgmt Limited has 47,012 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.01% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). C M Bidwell & Associate Ltd invested in 7 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 271 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 2,328 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 8,012 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 457,498 shares. 58,953 were reported by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Texas-based Sfmg Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg holds 247,692 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 400 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has 0% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).