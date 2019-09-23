Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.96 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreased Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 12,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 132,877 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.57 million, down from 145,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.57. About 3.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 12,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 56,415 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.77 million, up from 44,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $230.05. About 1.09M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1,655 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc, Washington-based fund reported 6,813 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,247 shares. 12.53 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc owns 0.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,253 shares. Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 0.11% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Miles Capital has 3,277 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj holds 16,602 shares. Partner Fund Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Security National Tru, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,014 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.07% or 86,179 shares. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 6,425 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 1,300 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.1% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle, New York-based fund reported 55,505 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 41,025 shares to 152,354 shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 288,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,387 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co reported 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mairs Power stated it has 30,549 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cleararc invested in 0.55% or 32,969 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jennison Associates Limited holds 0% or 37,287 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Davis R M Incorporated has 15,674 shares. Franklin Street Nc has 0.34% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 46,782 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Zwj Inv Counsel owns 661,542 shares or 2.96% of their US portfolio. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.08% or 107,340 shares in its portfolio. Bennicas And Associate, California-based fund reported 14,200 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.01% or 4,875 shares.