Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Its Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) by $7.41 Million; W P Carey Com (WPC) Stake Upped by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 758.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 274,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 310,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 36,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 499,860 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 02/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.74. About 131,440 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,278 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Company owns 108,669 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Spc Financial owns 5,258 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,726 shares. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0% or 8,414 shares. Da Davidson Company stated it has 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Conestoga Cap Advsr Limited Company holds 4,850 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 64,235 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com invested in 172,722 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 0.29% or 25,555 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Westpac Corp has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Legal And General Public Limited Company stated it has 1.55M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De owns 28,527 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge Trust has invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Stellar Capital Management Limited Liability has 2.18% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Jnba Finance Advsr reported 1,942 shares stake.

