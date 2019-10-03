Zweig-Dimenna Associates Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $2.58 Million; Stock Price Declined; Oracle (ORCL) Valuation Rose While Sather Financial Group Lowered Holding

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 7,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 182,453 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39M, down from 190,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 10.27 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 27/03/2018 – Ruling Revives Oracle Claims That Google Infringed Java Copyrights; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 15,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 147,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.08M, up from 132,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $169.48. About 10.00 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 21/03/2018 – In India, digital gold sellers hope trickle will become a rush; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,382 shares to 19,192 shares, valued at $20.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ajo LP has 1.67 million shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Moreover, Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 75,369 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.52% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Weitz Mngmt has 1.79% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 789,900 shares. Moreover, Hallmark Mgmt has 2.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 332,939 shares. Moreover, Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has 0.85% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 52,680 shares. Wharton Business Grp Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bollard Gp Llc has 24,732 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc reported 719,996 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 6.25M shares. 40,000 are held by Highland Capital Lp. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv reported 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

